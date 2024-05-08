Home
Exchange of fire between terrorist, security forces reported from Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

During a search, a fresh exchange of fire took place between the forces and a terrorist who was hiding there, officials said.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 May 2024, 14:42 IST
Srinagar: Fresh exchange of fire between a terrorist and security forces took place on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Two ultras were killed in the very same district in an encounter the previous day.

During a search of the houses near the encounter site in Kulgam's Redwani area, a fresh exchange of fire took place between the forces and a terrorist who was hiding there, officials said.

The latest report said that the firing was still going on.

Two ultras, including Basit Dar, a wanted terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Toiba, were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Kulgam on Tuesday.

Published 08 May 2024, 14:42 IST
