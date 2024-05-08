Lok Sabha Elections 2024: I.N.D.I.A. leaders to meet EC over voter data delay, 'communal' politics on May 9

New Delhi: After raising tough questions on how the Lok Sabha polls are being conducted, I.N.D.I.A. leaders will meet the Election Commission on Thursday evening to demand the publication of the actual number of those who cast votes at the earliest. They also want to complain against the “communal” campaign run by the ruling NDA bloc.

This is the second meeting of I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders after a similar meeting in March over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and demanding that the EC should step in to control the central agencies taking actions against Opposition leaders at the behest of BJP during the crucial weeks leading up the the polls in different phases across the country. The EC, however, had declined to intervene.

The meeting also comes days after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Opposition bloc leaders about the EC. In his letter, he wondered whether the EC’s refusal to publish actual voting data and the delay in releasing poll turnout data and non-publication of final voters’ list for next phases are an “attempt to doctor” the Lok Sabha results.

Trinamool Congress has written to the EC seeking immediate release of actual number of voters and other details.