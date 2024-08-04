News In Pics | August 4, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Paris 2024 Olympics - Slalom Canoe - Men's Kayak Cross Round 1 - Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium - Whitewater, Vaires-sur-Marne, France - August 03, 2024. Felix Oschmautz of Austria, Liam Jegou of Ireland, Matija Marinic of Croatia and Stefan Hengst of Germany in action.
Paris 2024 Olympics - Swimming - Women's 800m Freestyle Final - Paris La Defense Arena, Nanterre, France - August 03, 2024. Katie Ledecky of United States, Ariarne Titmus of Australia and Paige Madden of United States in action.
Paris 2024 Olympics - Fencing - Women's Sabre Team Gold Medal Match - Grand Palais, Paris, France - August 03, 2024. Sebin Choi of South Korea in action with Olga Kharlan of Ukraine during the Gold medal match. This is an in-camera multiple exposure picture.
Police officers detain an anti-immigration demonstrator during a protest in Manchester, Britain, August 3, 2024.
Paris 2024 Olympics - Football - Women's Quarter-final - United States vs Japan - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - August 03, 2024. Japan fan inside the stadium before the match.
Paris 2024 Olympics - Athletics - Men's Decathlon Pole Vault - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - August 03, 2024. Makenson Gletty of France in action.
A dog cools down in a rock pool near his owner after the Malta Airport MetOffice issued an orange alert for the Maltese islands because of rising temperatures, in Sliema, Malta August 3, 2024.
Published 04 August 2024, 02:25 IST