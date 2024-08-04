Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News In Pics | August 4, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 August 2024, 02:25 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Paris 2024 Olympics - Slalom Canoe - Men's Kayak Cross Round 1 - Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium - Whitewater, Vaires-sur-Marne, France - August 03, 2024. Felix Oschmautz of Austria, Liam Jegou of Ireland, Matija Marinic of Croatia and Stefan Hengst of Germany in action.

Paris 2024 Olympics - Slalom Canoe - Men's Kayak Cross Round 1 - Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium - Whitewater, Vaires-sur-Marne, France - August 03, 2024. Felix Oschmautz of Austria, Liam Jegou of Ireland, Matija Marinic of Croatia and Stefan Hengst of Germany in action.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Paris 2024 Olympics - Swimming - Women's 800m Freestyle Final - Paris La Defense Arena, Nanterre, France - August 03, 2024. Katie Ledecky of United States, Ariarne Titmus of Australia and Paige Madden of United States in action.

Paris 2024 Olympics - Swimming - Women's 800m Freestyle Final - Paris La Defense Arena, Nanterre, France - August 03, 2024. Katie Ledecky of United States, Ariarne Titmus of Australia and Paige Madden of United States in action.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Paris 2024 Olympics - Fencing - Women's Sabre Team Gold Medal Match - Grand Palais, Paris, France - August 03, 2024. Sebin Choi of South Korea in action with Olga Kharlan of Ukraine during the Gold medal match. This is an in-camera multiple exposure picture.

Paris 2024 Olympics - Fencing - Women's Sabre Team Gold Medal Match - Grand Palais, Paris, France - August 03, 2024. Sebin Choi of South Korea in action with Olga Kharlan of Ukraine during the Gold medal match. This is an in-camera multiple exposure picture.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Police officers detain an anti-immigration demonstrator during a protest in Manchester, Britain, August 3, 2024.

Police officers detain an anti-immigration demonstrator during a protest in Manchester, Britain, August 3, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Paris 2024 Olympics - Football - Women's Quarter-final - United States vs Japan - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - August 03, 2024. Japan fan inside the stadium before the match.

Paris 2024 Olympics - Football - Women's Quarter-final - United States vs Japan - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - August 03, 2024. Japan fan inside the stadium before the match.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Paris 2024 Olympics - Athletics - Men's Decathlon Pole Vault - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - August 03, 2024. Makenson Gletty of France in action.

Paris 2024 Olympics - Athletics - Men's Decathlon Pole Vault - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - August 03, 2024. Makenson Gletty of France in action.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A dog cools down in a rock pool near his owner after the Malta Airport MetOffice issued an orange alert for the Maltese islands because of rising temperatures, in Sliema, Malta August 3, 2024.

A dog cools down in a rock pool near his owner after the Malta Airport MetOffice issued an orange alert for the Maltese islands because of rising temperatures, in Sliema, Malta August 3, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 August 2024, 02:25 IST
World newsPhotosParis Games 2024In Pictures

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT