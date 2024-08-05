News In Pics | August 5, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Paris 2024 Olympics - Athletics - Men's 100m Final - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - August 04, 2024. Noah Lyles of United States crosses the line to win gold.
Paris 2024 Olympics - Athletics - Men's 100m Final - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - August 04, 2024. Noah Lyles of United States celebrates after winning gold.
Paris 2024 Olympics - Sailing - Men's Dinghy - Marseille Marina, Marseille, France - August 04, 2024. Hermann Tomasgaard of Norway before the race.
Protestors throw a garbage bin on fire outside a hotel in Rotherham, Britain, August 4, 2024.
Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, August 4, 2024.
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado addresses supporters during a march amid the disputed presidential election, in Caracas, Venezuela August 3, 2024.
Palestinians work to extinguish a fire at the site of an Israeli strike on a tent camp for displaced people, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, August 4, 2024.
Published 05 August 2024, 02:07 IST