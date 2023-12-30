JOIN US
Homeworld

News in Pics | December 30, 2023

Last Updated 30 December 2023, 02:24 IST

Mohammed Abu Mussa, a volunteer at Keratan society which prepares dead bodies for burial, prepares a white shroud, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at a hospital in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, December 28, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Gazelles walk, as an Israeli army tank manoeuvres near the Israel-Gaza border, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from Israel, December 29, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Palestinian Muslims hold Friday prayers, as the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Jerusalem, December 29, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A Somali man carries a fish at Liido beach in Mogadishu, Somalia, December 29, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

(Published 30 December 2023, 02:24 IST)
World newsHamasGazaIsreal

