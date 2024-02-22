News in Pics | February 22, 2024

A boy looks on as he swims in an area affected by floods due to the overflowing of the Batanghari River at Sungai Bungur village.
Credit: Antara Foto/Wahdi Septiawan/via Reuters
Lara Trump holds a "Team Trump" event, ahead of the South Carolina Republican primary election, in Beaufort.
A Palestinian man reacts while carrying the body of his daughter who was killed in an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, at Abu Yousef Al-Najjar hospital, in Rafah.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's supporters demonstrate against US extradition in Barcelona.
An artist performs during the opening ceremony of the 4th Khelo India Winter Games, at Gulmarg in Baramulla district.
(Published 22 February 2024, 03:41 IST)