Homeworld

News in Pics | February 22, 2024

Best pictures from around the world
Last Updated 22 February 2024, 03:41 IST

A boy looks on as he swims in an area affected by floods due to the overflowing of the Batanghari River at Sungai Bungur village.

Credit: Antara Foto/Wahdi Septiawan/via Reuters

Lara Trump holds a "Team Trump" event, ahead of the South Carolina Republican primary election, in Beaufort.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A Palestinian man reacts while carrying the body of his daughter who was killed in an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, at Abu Yousef Al-Najjar hospital, in Rafah.

Credit: Reuters Photo

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's supporters demonstrate against US extradition in Barcelona.

Credit: Reuters Photo

An artist performs during the opening ceremony of the 4th Khelo India Winter Games, at Gulmarg in Baramulla district.

Credit: PTI Photo

(Published 22 February 2024, 03:41 IST)
