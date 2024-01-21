News in Pics | January 21, 2024

A man wearing a cut-out of Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump eats before a rally ahead of the state's nominating contest in Manchester, New Hampshire, US
Credit: Reuters Photo
A Hindu devotee shouts a religious slogan on the banks of Sarayu river ahead of the opening of the temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, India, January 20, 2024.
Credit: Reuters Photo
General view of the Rod Laver arena during the third round match between Poland's Iga Swiatek and Czech Republic's Linda Noskova as the Melbourne skyline is seen in the background
Credit: Reuters Photo
Snow covers the roofs of the so-called "Alter Flecken" , the historic core of Freudenberg with its half-timbered houses from the 17th century in the heart of the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia near the city of Siegen, Germany.
Reuters Photo