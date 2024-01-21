JOIN US
Homeworld

News in Pics | January 21, 2024

Best photos from around the world
Last Updated 21 January 2024, 02:40 IST

A man wearing a cut-out of Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump eats before a rally ahead of the state's nominating contest in Manchester, New Hampshire, US

Credit: Reuters Photo

A Hindu devotee shouts a religious slogan on the banks of Sarayu river ahead of the opening of the temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, India, January 20, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

General view of the Rod Laver arena during the third round match between Poland's Iga Swiatek and Czech Republic's Linda Noskova as the Melbourne skyline is seen in the background

Credit: Reuters Photo

Snow covers the roofs of the so-called "Alter Flecken" , the historic core of Freudenberg with its half-timbered houses from the 17th century in the heart of the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia near the city of Siegen, Germany.

Reuters Photo

India NewsWorld news

