News in Pics | July 2, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Canadian Forces Snowbirds fly over during Canada Day celebrations at Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2024.
Palestinians, who fled the eastern part of Khan Younis, walk, after they were ordered by Israeli army to evacuate their neighbourhoods, amid Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 1, 2024.
British leader of the Liberal Democrats party Ed Davey rides a towable inflatable during a visit to Lakeside Ski & Wake, in Cotswolds, Britain, July 1, 2024.
Megan Thee Stallion performs during the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, US, June 30, 2024.
Tour de France - Stage 3 - Piacenza to Turin - Piacenza, Italy - July 1, 2024 Intermarche - Wanty's Biniam Girmay crosses the finish line to win stage 3
Published 02 July 2024, 04:04 IST