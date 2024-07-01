News in Pics | July 1, 2024: Best photos from around the world

A barricade burns as protesters demonstrate against the French far-right Rassemblement National (National Rally - RN) party, following partial results in the first round of the early 2024 legislative elections, at the Place de la Republique in Paris, France, July 1, 2024.
Security forces spray people as Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men protest an Israeli Supreme Court ruling that requires the state to begin drafting ultra-Orthodox Jewish seminary students to the military, in the Mea Shearim neighbourhood of Jerusalem, June 30
England's Jude Bellingham celebrates after Harry Kane scores their second goal
Tour de France - Stage 2 - Cesenatico to Bologne - Cesenatico, Italy - June 30, 2024 General view as the peloton in passes by Rocca di Riolo during stage 2
A woman writes a message at a mock tunnel in a plaza now dubbed as “Hostages Square” in solidarity with hostages kidnapped during the deadly October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, June 30, 2024.
Published 01 July 2024, 03:37 IST