News in Pics | July 1, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 01 July 2024, 03:37 IST
A barricade burns as protesters demonstrate against the French far-right Rassemblement National (National Rally - RN) party, following partial results in the first round of the early 2024 legislative elections, at the Place de la Republique in Paris, France, July 1, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Security forces spray people as Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men protest an Israeli Supreme Court ruling that requires the state to begin drafting ultra-Orthodox Jewish seminary students to the military, in the Mea Shearim neighbourhood of Jerusalem, June 30

Credit: Reuters Photo

England's Jude Bellingham celebrates after Harry Kane scores their second goal

Credit: Reuters Photo

Tour de France - Stage 2 - Cesenatico to Bologne - Cesenatico, Italy - June 30, 2024 General view as the peloton in passes by Rocca di Riolo during stage 2

Credit: Reuters Photo

A woman writes a message at a mock tunnel in a plaza now dubbed as “Hostages Square” in solidarity with hostages kidnapped during the deadly October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, June 30, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 01 July 2024, 03:37 IST
World newsIn Pictures

