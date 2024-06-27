Home
News in Pics | June 27, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 27 June 2024, 00:52 IST
Luhur Poten Temple is surrounded by dust as Tenggerese Hindu worshippers and villagers gather at Mount Bromo's crater to throw their offerings, during the Yadnya Kasada festival in Probolinggo, East Java, Indonesia, June 22, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Bolivia's President Luis Arce holds a flag as he stands on a balcony after he "denounced the irregular mobilization" of some units of the country's army in La Paz, Bolivia, June 26, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Dylan, a four year old migrant from Mexico, smiles while playing with his aunt Daniela, 24, as his parents Ivan, 22, and Rubi, 22, sleep on the left after the Rivera family crossed the Border Wall into the United States from Mexico in Ruby, Arizona, US, June 26, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Euro 2024 - Group E - Slovakia v Romania - Frankfurt Arena, Frankfurt, Germany - June 26, 2024 General view as heavy rain is seen inside the stadium during the match.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Children play next to placards and banners in support of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, on the day of Assange's arrival in Australia, in Canberra, Australia, June 26, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Climate activists install a banner and placards on the Chinese embassy as part of actions to protest against TotalEnergies and the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project, in Paris, France, June 26, 2024. The slogans read "Sinosure, Insuring EACOP is ensuring disaster" and "Stop Total’s EACOP oil pipeline".

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 27 June 2024, 00:52 IST
