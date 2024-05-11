Home
News in Pics | May 11, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 11 May 2024, 00:57 IST
An aurora borealis is seen above Lausanne and the Jura from the Tour de Gourze in Riex, Switzerland, May 11, 2024

An aurora borealis is seen above Lausanne and the Jura from the Tour de Gourze in Riex, Switzerland, May 11, 2024

Credit: Reuters Photo

U.S. President Joe Biden steps from Air Force One upon his arrival in Seattle, Washington, US.

U.S. President Joe Biden steps from Air Force One upon his arrival in Seattle, Washington, US. 

Credit: Reuters Photo

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators protest in front of the President of MIT's house after police dismantled their encampment earlier in the day.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators protest in front of the President of MIT’s house after police dismantled their encampment earlier in the day. 

Credit: Reuters Photo

A worker stands near a painting of a cocoa pod at Chocovi, the chocolate factory of Viviane Kouame, an Ivorian chocolate artisan, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

A worker stands near a painting of a cocoa pod at Chocovi, the chocolate factory of Viviane Kouame, an Ivorian chocolate artisan, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Credit: Reuters Photo

An artist performs during the Basaveshwar Jayanti procession, in Solapur district.

An artist performs during the Basaveshwar Jayanti procession, in Solapur district.

Credit: PTI Photo

