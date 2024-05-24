News in Pics | May 24, 2024: Best photos from around the world

A graduating student has “Harvard Funds Genocide” on her cap during the 373rd Commencement Exercises at Harvard University, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 23, 2024.
A woman carries a gun in a waistband holster, as she stands next to pictures of hostages kidnapped during the deadly October 7 attack by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Dizengoff Square in Tel Aviv, Israel, May 23, 2024.
People look at a pandal, a temporary platform to be decorated with illuminated panels illustrating episodes from the life of Buddha, on Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, at the Kelaniya temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka May 23, 2024.
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from Lebanon, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from the Hula Valley in northern Israel, May 23, 2024.
Published 24 May 2024, 01:25 IST