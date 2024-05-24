Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics | May 24, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 24 May 2024, 01:25 IST
Last Updated : 24 May 2024, 01:25 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
A graduating student has “Harvard Funds Genocide” on her cap during the 373rd Commencement Exercises at Harvard University, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 23, 2024.

A graduating student has “Harvard Funds Genocide” on her cap during the 373rd Commencement Exercises at Harvard University, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 23, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
A woman carries a gun in a waistband holster, as she stands next to pictures of hostages kidnapped during the deadly October 7 attack by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Dizengoff Square in Tel Aviv, Israel, May 23, 2024.

A woman carries a gun in a waistband holster, as she stands next to pictures of hostages kidnapped during the deadly October 7 attack by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Dizengoff Square in Tel Aviv, Israel, May 23, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People look at a pandal, a temporary platform to be decorated with illuminated panels illustrating episodes from the life of Buddha, on Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, at the Kelaniya temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka May 23, 2024.

People look at a pandal, a temporary platform to be decorated with illuminated panels illustrating episodes from the life of Buddha, on Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, at the Kelaniya temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka May 23, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from Lebanon, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from the Hula Valley in northern Israel, May 23, 2024.

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from Lebanon, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from the Hula Valley in northern Israel, May 23, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 May 2024, 01:25 IST
World newspictures

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT