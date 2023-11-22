News in Pics | November 22, 2023

Palestinians with foreign passports arrive at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, November 21, 2023.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Brazil v Argentina - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - November 21, 2023 Argentina's Lionel Messi looks in the stands after fans clashing with security staff cause a delay to the start of the match
Credit: Reuters Photo
A child looks at toys in a Target store ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday and traditional Black Friday sales in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. November 21, 2023.
Credit: Reuters Photo