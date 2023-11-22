JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics | November 22, 2023

Last Updated 22 November 2023, 03:00 IST

Follow Us

[object Object]

Palestinians with foreign passports arrive at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, November 21, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
[object Object]

Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Brazil v Argentina - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - November 21, 2023 Argentina's Lionel Messi looks in the stands after fans clashing with security staff cause a delay to the start of the match

Credit: Reuters Photo

[object Object]

Palestinians with foreign passports arrive at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, November 21, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

[object Object]

A child looks at toys in a Target store ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday and traditional Black Friday sales in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. November 21, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 22 November 2023, 03:00 IST)
IsraelWolrd newsHamas

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT