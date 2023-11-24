JOIN US
Homeworld

News in Pics | November 24, 2023

Last Updated 23 November 2023, 23:46 IST

[object Object]

Riot police walks next to a burning police vehicle, near the scene of a suspected stabbing that left few children injured in Dublin, Ireland, November 23, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

[object Object]

Tennis - Davis Cup - Finals - Serbia v Britain - Palacio de deportes Martin Carpena, Malaga, Spain - November 23, 2023 Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his match in the quarter final against Britain's Cameron Norrie

Credit: Reuters Photo

[object Object]

A serviceman of the 4th Separate Tank Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine sits in a T-72 main battle tank, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near a frontline, in an undisclosed location in Donetsk region, Ukraine November 23, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

[object Object]

Cheerleaders participate in the 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 23, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

