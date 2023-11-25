JOIN US
Homeworld

News in Pics | November 25, 2023

Last Updated 25 November 2023, 02:05 IST

Artists take part in a demonstration to create voter awareness on the eve of Rajasthan Assembly elections, in Bikaner, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Credit: PTI Photo

Family members react as they welcome released Palestinian prisoner Fatima Amarneh, amid a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, near Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 25, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People wave Israeli flags as a helicopter, that was carrying hostages released as part of a deal between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, departs from Schneider Children's Medical Center in Petah Tikva, Israel, November 24, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman interacts with passengers in Vande Bharat Express train while travelling from Kochi to Thiruvananthapuram, on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Credit: X/@nsitharaman

India NewsWorld newsIsraelAssembly Elections 2023HamasGazaRajasthan Assembly Election 2023

