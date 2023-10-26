JOIN US
Homeworld

News in Pics | October 26, 2023

Last Updated 26 October 2023, 02:19 IST

[object Object]

Celtic fans wave flags in support of Palestine amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

Credit: Reuters Photo

[object Object]

US President Joe Biden and Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attend an official State Dinner at the White House in Washington.

Credit: Reuters Photo

[object Object]

Australia's Glenn Maxwell celebrates after reaching his century.

Credit: Reuters Photo

[object Object]

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during a meeting with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, in Bishkek.

Credit: PTI Photo

