News in Pics | October 26, 2023

Celtic fans wave flags in support of Palestine amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.
Credit: Reuters Photo
US President Joe Biden and Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attend an official State Dinner at the White House in Washington.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Australia's Glenn Maxwell celebrates after reaching his century.
Credit: Reuters Photo
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during a meeting with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, in Bishkek.
Credit: PTI Photo