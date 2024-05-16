Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Updates: Will make sure BJP wins all Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, says Virendraa Sachdeva

Good morning readers. With the completion of four phases of polling, parties and political leaders are turning up the heat with all kinds of rhetoric, rallies & roadshows. To get minute-by-minute update on the Lok Sabha elections 2024, stay tuned to DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 16 May 2024, 03:39 IST
02:4216 May 2024

To strengthen ED and CBI, we need more than 400 seats: Himanta Biswa Sarma

02:3216 May 2024

BJP asks EC to disqualify TMC candidates of Basirhat, Kolkata Dakshin

02:3216 May 2024

The public is supporting PM Modi, and it will make sure that BJP wins all the Lok Sabha seats in Delhi: Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva

03:3916 May 2024

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Lucknow late last night. He is scheduled to address a joint press conference with Akhilesh Yadav today.

02:5416 May 2024

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address public rally in Bihar today

02:5316 May 2024

Narendra Modi schedule to address four  public rallies in Uttar Pradesh today

02:5316 May 2024

BJP National President J P Nadda will participate in public programmes in Odisha today.

BJP President J P Nadda

BJP President J P Nadda

Credit: PTI Photo

02:5316 May 2024

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to address press conference today

Published 16 May 2024, 02:42 IST
India NewsBJPAmit ShahCongressRahul GandhiAAPDelhiIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiPriyanka GandhiTMCMallikarjun KhargeArvind KejriwalJ P NaddaAkhilesh YadavMamata BanerjeeJD(S)Prajwal RevannaLok Sabha Elections 2024

