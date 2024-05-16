Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Updates: Will make sure BJP wins all Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, says Virendraa Sachdeva
Good morning readers. With the completion of four phases of polling, parties and political leaders are turning up the heat with all kinds of rhetoric, rallies & roadshows. To get minute-by-minute update on the Lok Sabha elections 2024, stay tuned to DH!
To strengthen ED and CBI, we need more than 400 seats: Himanta Biswa Sarma
02:3216 May 2024
BJP asks EC to disqualify TMC candidates of Basirhat, Kolkata Dakshin
02:3216 May 2024
The public is supporting PM Modi, and it will make sure that BJP wins all the Lok Sabha seats in Delhi: Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva
03:3916 May 2024
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Lucknow late last night. He is scheduled to address a joint press conference with Akhilesh Yadav today.
VIDEO | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Lucknow late last night. He is scheduled to address a joint press conference with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav later today.#LSPolls2024WithPTI#LokSabhaElections2024