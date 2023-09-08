News in Pics | September 8, 2023

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador hands over the "baton of command" to Claudia Sheinbaum.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Cast members Camila Morrone and Willem Dafoe attend the world premiere of "Gonzo Girl" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario.
Credit: Reuters Photo
A partially submerged vehicle is surrounded by floodwaters amid torrential rain in Hong Kong, China.
Credit: Justin Hardman/via REUTERS
Police officers remove a climate change protester as play is suspended in the second set of the women's semifinal between Coco Gauff of the United States and Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic on day eleven of the 2023 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends what state media report was a launching ceremony for a new tactical nuclear attack submarine in North Korea.
Credit: KCNA via REUTERS