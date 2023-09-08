Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics | September 8, 2023

Best photos from around the world!
Last Updated 08 September 2023, 02:26 IST

Follow Us

[object Object]

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador hands over the "baton of command" to Claudia Sheinbaum.


Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
[object Object]

Cast members Camila Morrone and Willem Dafoe attend the world premiere of "Gonzo Girl" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario.

Credit: Reuters Photo

[object Object]

A partially submerged vehicle is surrounded by floodwaters amid torrential rain in Hong Kong, China.

Credit: Justin Hardman/via REUTERS

[object Object]

Police officers remove a climate change protester as play is suspended in the second set of the women's semifinal between Coco Gauff of the United States and Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic on day eleven of the 2023 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

[object Object]

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends what state media report was a launching ceremony for a new tactical nuclear attack submarine in North Korea.

Credit: KCNA via REUTERS

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 08 September 2023, 02:26 IST)
World newsChinaUS news

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT