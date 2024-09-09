Home
News in Pics | September 9, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 09 September 2024, 01:11 IST

Turkish power barges reach Ecuador to aid power supply, in Guayaquil

Credit: Reuters Photo

U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 8, 2024 Singer Taylor Swift embraces Brittany Mahomes, next to Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce during the final match between Italy's Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz

Credit: Reuters Photo

Israeli artists work on a graffiti art work in support of hostages kidnapped during the October 7 attack

Credit: Reuters Photo

Paris 2024 Paralympics: General view of fireworks during the closing ceremony

Credit: Reuters Photo

Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Taylor Fritz of the US

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 09 September 2024, 01:11 IST
World news

