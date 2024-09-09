News in Pics | September 9, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Turkish power barges reach Ecuador to aid power supply, in Guayaquil
U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 8, 2024 Singer Taylor Swift embraces Brittany Mahomes, next to Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce during the final match between Italy's Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz
Israeli artists work on a graffiti art work in support of hostages kidnapped during the October 7 attack
Paris 2024 Paralympics: General view of fireworks during the closing ceremony
Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Taylor Fritz of the US
Published 09 September 2024, 01:11 IST