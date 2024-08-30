'Next question, please,' Kamala Harris brushes off question about Trump's race comments

Washington: "Next question, please". This is how Kamala Harris responded to a question in her first in-depth interview when asked about her Republican rival Donald Trump's remarks questioning her race.
Fifty-nine-year-old Harris, who is of Indian and African descent, is the Democratic Party candidate in the November 5 presidential election in which she will contest against Trump, 78.
During the interview with CNN, the US Vice President was asked to comment on Trump's remarks on her race.
Harris brushed off the question and said Trump's remarks as an "old, tired playbook." Trump has been making disparaging remarks about Harris during the campaign. His comments, especially at the National Association of Black Journalists convention where he appeared to question Harris' race.
Trump had falsely claimed Harris had only emphasised her Asian-American heritage until recently when, he said, “she became a black person” for political gain.
"I didn't know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black and now, she wants to be known as Black. So, I don't know, is she Indian or is she Black?" Trump said at the time.
Harris’ mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was originally from India and her father, Donald Harris, is from Jamaica.
Trump in the last few weeks has been personally attacking Harris despite calls from allies to refocus his campaign on policy issues.
Trump in the past falsely accused Barack Obama, the country’s first black president, of not being born in the US.
Published 30 August 2024, 12:11 IST