Homeworld

Nijjar was a 'foreign terrorist', says Canadian opposition leader, claims he 'should have been deported'

Sharing his views on accusations against Indian diplomats in aiding criminal activities in Canada, Maxime Bernier pointed out that if the allegations turn out to be accurate, they should be addressed in a 'very serious' manner.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 12:21 IST

Published 18 October 2024, 12:21 IST
