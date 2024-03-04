Nikki Haley wins Washington DC, Republican primary, in small symbolic boost

Washington: Presidential contender Nikki Haley won the Washington DC, Republican primary on Sunday, her first victory in the nominating process and a symbolic win for the former US ambassador to the United Nations, Edison Research said.

Haley, the only remaining challenger to Donald Trump in the race, won 62.9 per cent of the vote, versus 33.2 per cent captured by the former president.

She still faces near-impossible odds in her quest to win the Republican nomination to take on likely Democratic nominee President Joe Biden in November. Trump won the first eight nominating contests by significant margins before losing to Haley in America's capital city.

The former president is also expected to win almost all nominating contests going forward, opinion polls show.

Washington DC, is 100 per cent urban and a relatively high proportion of residents hold a college degree. The core of Trump's base skews rural, and he is particularly strong in areas with low educational attainment.