Nine arrested after Paris suburban police station attacked

Paris: Nine people were arrested after a police station in the Paris suburb of La Courneuve was attacked late on Sunday evening following clashes between youths and police forces, the head of the Paris police said on Monday.

The clashes occurred following the death last week of a youth who had failed to stop his motorbike after police had ordered him to do so.

"There were nine arrests, which is not insignificant," Laurent Nunez told TF1 television on Monday.