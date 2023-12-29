North Korea aims to shake up US, South Korea votes, spy agency says

By Jon Herskovitz and Shinhye Kang

South Korea’s spy agency said it sees North Korea launching military and cyber provocations next year as Kim Jong Un’s regime seeks to raise its profile during election campaigns in the US and South Korea.

North Korea in recent months appointed players in previous provocations to key positions, indicating Pyongyang will look to shine a spotlight on its military might as voters in South Korea select members for a new parliament in April and the US holds presidential elections, the National Intelligence Service said in a statement late Thursday.

South Korea’s spy agency rarely releases public statements about the security threat from its neighbour and its assessment comes as Kim is presiding over a policy-setting meeting of his ruling party where he has pledged to expand his country’s nuclear weapons arsenal.

“Considering North Korea’s past behavior and the level of its recent threats against South Korea, we are making every effort to establish early warnings and preparedness with related ministries as Pyongyang’s provocations are expected early in the year,” the NIS said in the statement.

North Korea has a habit of conducting tests of ballistic missiles and nuclear devices to coincide with elections, as it rails against conservative politicians who take a tough stance on Pyongyang. North Korea has called current conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol “a puppet traitor” and threatened to turn the Pacific Ocean into a firing range in response to greater military cooperation among the US, South Korea and Japan.