North Korea fires ballistic missile: Report

North Korea said last week it had successfully conducted an important test aimed at developing missiles carrying multiple warheads, a claim rejected by South Korea as "deception" to mask a failed launch.
Last Updated : 30 June 2024, 21:47 IST
North Korea fired a ballistic missile eastward, Yonhap News Agency reported on Monday.

The South Korean military is analysing the launch, Yonhap said.

On Sunday, North Korea criticised a joint military exercise by South Korea, Japan and the United States held last month and warned of "overwhelming response" against such drills.

Published 30 June 2024, 21:47 IST
