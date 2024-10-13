North Korea says border units on standby to shoot amid drones dispute

<p>Seoul: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/north-korea">North Korea</a>'s artillery units near the border with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/south-korea">South Korea</a> have been ordered to be ready to fire amid frictions over drones that Pyongyang says are being flown over the frontier, state media cited the government as saying on Sunday.</p><p>Some defectors and activists in South Korea fly aid parcels into the North and drop leaflets criticising leader Kim Jong Un.</p><p>North Korea has blamed the South Korean military for the practice. It has also been floating balloons with trash into the South in reprisal.</p>.South Korea denies North Korea's claim it sent drones into Pyongyang.<p>North Korean state news agency <em>KCNA</em> quoted the defence ministry's spokesperson as saying Pyongyang sees a high likelihood of more drones flying over the capital, with its military told to prepare for all scenarios including conflict.</p><p>On Friday, North Korea accused South Korea of sending drones into Pyongyang at night this week and last, and said the intrusion demanded retaliatory action.</p><p>Kim Yo Jong, powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, warned Seoul on Saturday of a "horrible disaster".</p><p>She said the blame lies with the South Korean military if it failed to identify drones sent by a non-governmental organization crossing the border.</p><p>South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it could not confirm the North's accusations.</p>