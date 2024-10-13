Home
North Korea says border units on standby to shoot amid drones dispute

On Friday, North Korea accused South Korea of sending drones into Pyongyang at night this week and last, and said the intrusion demanded retaliatory action.
Reuters
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 16:45 IST

Published 13 October 2024, 16:45 IST
