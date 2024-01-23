North Korea tears down monument symbolizing union with the South: Report

Kim called the monument an "eyesore" in a speech at the Supreme People's Assembly on Jan. 15, where he ordered that the constitution be amended to say the South was a "primary foe and invariable principal enemy," official media said.

Tensions have spiked on the Korean peninsula following intensifying military manoeuvres by the South Korean and US militaries in response to weapons testing by the North, which said it was readying for a "nuclear war" with its enemies.

The arch, formally known as the Monument to the Three Charters for National Reunification, stood 30 meters tall and was symbolic of the three charters, which were self-reliance, peace and national cooperation, according to South Korean government records.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol who took office in 2022 has taken a hard line against the North, calling for immediate and tough responses to North Korea's military actions that have raised tensions on the Korean peninsula.

North Korea has vowed to "wipe out" the South if attacked by the South and US forces. Late last year, the North declared as no longer valid a key agreement signed with the South in 2018 aimed at de-escalating military tensions.

Following Kim's speech last week, the North's assembly abolished key government agencies that have been instrumental to decades of exchanges with Seoul.