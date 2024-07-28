North Korea vows 'total destruction' of enemy on Korean War anniversary

Seoul: North Korea vowed to "totally destroy" its enemies in case of war when leader Kim Jong Un gives an order, state media KCNA reported on Sunday.

Senior military officials including Army Colonel Ri Un Ryong and Navy Lieutenant Commander Yu Kyong Song made the comments "out of surging hatred" towards the U.S. and South Korea at a meeting on Saturday attended by Kim to celebrate the 71st Korean War armistice anniversary, according to KCNA.

North Korea and the United States do not have diplomatic ties and talks over reducing tensions and denuclearising North Korea have been stalled since 2019. North Korea's state media recently said it doesn't expect that to change no matter who is next elected in the White House.