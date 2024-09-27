Norway issues international search request for person linked to exploding pagers

Norwegian police have issued an international search request for Rinson Jose, a Norwegian-Indian man linked to the sale of pagers to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah that exploded last week, they said on Thursday.

Jose, 39, disappeared while on a work trip to the U.S. last week. He is a founder of a Bulgarian company that was reportedly part of the pager supply chain.

Asked what they were doing to find Jose, police said in an email to Reuters: "Yesterday, Sept. 25, the Oslo police district received a missing person report in connection with the pager case."

"A missing persons case has been opened, and we have sent out an international warrant for the person," it added.

The Norwegian criminal police, Kripos, which handles international requests, confirmed to Reuters that the request has been sent, declining to elaborate.