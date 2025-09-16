Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Not informed by Netanyahu before Israel's strike in Qatar: Donald Trump

Trump's comments came after an Axios report said that Netanyahu informed the US president of the strike shortly ahead of time.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 00:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 September 2025, 00:16 IST
World newsIsraelBenjamin NetanyahuDonald TrumpQatar

Follow us on :

Follow Us