Obama tells allies Joe Biden needs to reconsider his re-election bid: Report

Former President Barack Obama has told allies in recent days that Joe Biden's path to victory has greatly diminished and he thinks the US president needs to seriously consider the viability of his candidacy, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing multiple people briefed on Obama's thinking.
Obama is among the most heavyweight Democrat so far calling for Biden to drop out. This follows Biden's less than perfect debate performance against Donald Trump recently.
Published 18 July 2024, 17:35 IST