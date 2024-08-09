Olympics 2024 | Egyptian wrestler Mohamed Elsayed arrested in Paris for alleged sexual assault

Paris: French police arrested an Egyptian Olympic wrestler on suspicion of sexual assault in the early hours of Friday outside a cafe he had visited in the French capital, the Paris prosecutor's office said.

The wrestler was arrested for allegedly touching the buttocks of another customer at the cafe, prosecutors said in a statement, adding that an investigation had been opened.

Police did not release the wrestler's name but an official in the Egyptian delegation confirmed the wrestler's identity as Mohamed Elsayed, who won bronze in the Tokyo Games but lost in Paris in early stages.

The official, who declined to be named, said that Egyptian officials were meeting to discuss the allegation.