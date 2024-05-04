Online radicalisation continues to pose significant challenge to global security: India

New Delhi: Underlining that there can be no distinction between 'good terrorism and bad terrorism', India has said online radicalisation continues to pose a significant challenge to global security.

Heading the Indian delegation at the recently-concluded 19th Interpol Conference of Heads of National Central Bureaux at France's Lyon, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Praveen Sood highlighted the challenges posed by the nexus between organised crime, terrorism and extremist ideologies.

Sood said online radicalisation poses a significant challenge to global security. He unequivocally condemned all forms of terrorism and conveyed that there can be no distinction between 'good terrorism, bad terrorism'.

The event was attended by the national central bureaux of 136 countries, represented by senior police officials, according to a statement issued by the CBI.

The National Central Bureau (NCB) in each country is the nodal organisation responsible for coordination with Interpol. In India, the CBI is the designated NCB.