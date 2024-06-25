Orphans in Congo fed beetles in bid to beat malnutrition

Kinshasa: At an orphanage in the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, more than 60 children stared at their plate of palm weevil larvae fried up in spices, sharing nervous smiles, before curiously digging into the thick white worms.

The orphans are being fed the protein-rich larvae, known locally as mpose, as part of an initiative from Kinshasa-based non-profit organisation Farms for Orphans, which is seeking to address malnutrition in the west African nation.

Around one quarter of the country's 99 million population faces a food crisis and one half of all orphans are suffering from malnutrition, according to the World Food Programme.

Edible insects, including larvae, are increasingly being studied for their potential as a sustainable alternative form of protein to meat, either for human consumption as in Congo, or for animal feed in Benin. According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation, insects can be a rich source of fat, protein, vitamins, fibre and minerals.

"It is scientifically proven that meat does not have a higher protein concentration than insects, and it's not easy to get meat, so we wanted to make it simpler," said Francoise Lukadi, an agricultural engineer who runs Farm for Orphans.