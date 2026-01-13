<p>Geneva: The UN children's agency said on Tuesday that over 100 children have been killed in Gaza since the October ceasefire, including victims of drone and quadcopter attacks.</p><p>“More than 100 children have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire of early October," UNICEF spokesperson James Elder told reporters at a U.N. briefing by video link from Gaza.</p> .<p>"Survival remains conditional, whilst the bombings and the shootings have slowed, have reduced during the ceasefire, they have not stopped."</p><p>He said that nearly all the deaths of the 60 boys and 40 girls were from military attacks including air strikes, drone strikes, tank shelling, gunfire and quadcopters and a few were from war remnants that exploded.</p><p>The tally is likely an underestimate since it is only based on deaths for which sufficient information was available, he said.</p>