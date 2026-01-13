Menu
Homeworld

Over 100 children killed in Gaza since ceasefire

“More than 100 children have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire of ​early October," UNICEF spokesperson James Elder told reporters at a U.N. briefing by ‌video ‌link from Gaza.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 11:01 IST
Published 13 January 2026, 11:01 IST
