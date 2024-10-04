Home
Pakistan authorities shell tear gas on protesters gathered in Islamabad on Imran Khan’s call

The authorities also suspended the mobile and internet services in most parts of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to quell the protests called by Khan.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 16:20 IST

Published 04 October 2024, 16:20 IST
World newsPakistanImran Khan

