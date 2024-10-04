Pakistan authorities shell tear gas on protesters gathered in Islamabad on Imran Khan’s call

<p>Islamabad: Pakistani authorities on Friday used tear gas to disperse protesters who had gathered at D-Chowk demanding the release of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and to show solidarity with the judiciary.</p>.<p>The authorities also suspended the mobile and internet services in most parts of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to quell the protests called by Khan.</p>.<p>The call for protest was given by the 71-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician who has been incarcerated at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail for more than a year.</p>.Security beefed up in Pakistan ahead of protest by Imran Khan's party.<p>He asked his followers to converge at the iconic venue in the capital to register a protest. It is the same venue where Khan held a sit-in for 126 days in 2014 against alleged rigging in the elections.</p>.<p>Talking to the media at D-Chowk, Islamabad Inspector General of Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said that police have blocked all entry points to Islamabad and also arrested about 30 protesters.</p>.<p>“Proceedings are underway wherever there are attempts to hurt police or damage property. Till now, there have been over 30 arrests. We are updating the exact numbers. We have a clear message that we will not let anyone take the law into their own hands,” he said.</p>.<p>As the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur made their way to D-Chowk, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said no one would be allowed to violate the law and damage properties in the name of a protest.</p>.<p>Talking to the media in Islamabad, Naqvi said some elements intend to march to Islamabad in the name of a political protest. “The federal government has taken all the necessary measures to ensure the security of the foreign guests in the capital,” he said.</p>.<p>The minister said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister should consider why and on whose incitement, he is going to organise a protest, adding that Gandapur should think that first he was a Pakistani and then a political worker.</p>.<p>Naqvi also regretted the inconvenience caused to the residents of Islamabad. The minister also visited D-Chowk with the Islamabad police chief and instructed personnel to maintain law and order.</p>.<p>Gandapur, undeterred by the appeals made by the government, was leading a caravan of vehicles moving towards Islamabad from Peshawar, but he faced hurdles as the roads were blocked. The convoy also included equipment to remove barriers and move ahead.</p>.<p>Gandapur and other PTI lawmakers have vowed to attend the D-Chowk rally, warning authorities of retaliating if they were stopped from entering the capital. The PTI posted a video of his caravan on its way to the capital.</p>.<p>As the evening descended, PTI workers tried to move towards the D-Chowk but they were stopped, leading to clashes. Police used tear gas to disperse the protesters who were throwing stones at the officials.</p>.<p>Despite restrictions, Khan’s two sisters, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, reached the D-Chowk and were arrested by police. They were shifted to an undisclosed location, reported Geo TV.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, according to a post on Khan’s X account, he asked everyone to reach D-Chowk for a peaceful protest. He also urged those residing in Lahore to get ready for tomorrow’s planned gathering at Minar-i-Pakistan.</p>.<p>“This war is in its decisive phase, by the grace of Allah we are winning the battle for our true freedom,” the post said.</p>