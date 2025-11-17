Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Pakistan: Jaffar Express targeted again, escapes without damage

Earlier this month, railway authorities suspended the train's services between Quetta and Peshawar from November 9 to 12 due to security concerns and extended the suspension by two days.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 09:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2025, 09:22 IST
World newsPakistanBalochistan

Follow us on :

Follow Us