Pakistan military court sentences 2 former army officers for inciting sedition, decision sparks debate

On November 20, Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar had supported trials by military courts as he said: “If the people attack an institution, which is responsible for saving the country from anarchy, they should be tried in military courts as per the law.” Several review petitions, including by the Ministry of Defence, the Intelligence Bureau, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority, Election Commission of Pakistan, the Mutta­hida Qaumi Movement party as well by former minister Sheikh Rashid and Ijazul Haq (son of former dictator Ziaul Haq) were also filed against the original judgment.