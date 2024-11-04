Home
Pakistan ministers blame India for worsening smog as air quality index hits record high in Lahore

Toxic grey smog has sickened tens of thousands of people, mainly children and elderly people, since last month when the air quality started worsening in Lahore, the city bordering India.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 12:13 IST

Published 04 November 2024, 12:13 IST
World newsSmogAir Quality IndexAir PollutionLahoreDiwali

