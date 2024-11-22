Pakistan: Security forces kill 3 terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

<p>Peshawar: Three terrorists were killed by security forces during an operation in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, the army said.</p>.<p>Acting on a tip-off, security forces conducted the operation in Bannu district, the military's media wing said.</p>.Nearly 50 killed as militants ambush vehicles in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.<p>During the operation, three terrorists were killed and two others injured, it said.</p>.<p>A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the possession of the militants. </p>