Homeworld

Pakistan: Security forces kill 3 terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the possession of the militants.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 10:53 IST

Published 22 November 2024, 10:53 IST
