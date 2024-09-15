Pakistan slams US for sanctions on tech firms linked to its ballistic missile projects

Reacting to the US action, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) in a statement said, "Pakistan considers this action as biased and politically-motivated. Similar listings of commercial entities in the past were based on mere suspicion; involved items not listed under any export control regime and yet were considered sensitive under broad, catch-all provisions." Terming the US sanctions as "double standards and discriminatory", Mofa Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said such "practices undermine the credibility of global nonproliferation regimes, increase military asymmetries, and endanger international peace and security", the Geo News reported.