Pakistan's Asim Munir conferred with Saudi Arabia's highest civilian honour
Field Marshal Munir expressed gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Saudi leadership for the honour, describing it as a reflection of the enduring bonds between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.
Upon the directive of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, I presented Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, with the King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellent Class for his distinguished efforts to enhance our cooperation and advance the Saudi-Pakistani relations. pic.twitter.com/bWHL08TKuz