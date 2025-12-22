Menu
Homeworld

Pakistan's Asim Munir conferred with Saudi Arabia's highest civilian honour

Field Marshal Munir expressed gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Saudi leadership for the honour, describing it as a reflection of the enduring bonds between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.
Last Updated : 22 December 2025, 09:07 IST
Published 22 December 2025, 09:07 IST
Pakistan Saudi Arabia

