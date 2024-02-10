JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Pakistan's jailed ex-PM Imran Khan claims election victory

In the message, which is usually delivered by word through his lawyers, Khan rejected rival Nawaz Sharif's earlier claim to victory. Khan called on his supporters to celebrate a win that was achieved despite what he calls a crackdown on his party.
Last Updated 10 February 2024, 00:53 IST

Follow Us

Islamabad: Pakistan's jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday claimed victory in the country's general election in an audio-visual message created using artificial intelligence and shared on his X social media account.

In the message, which is usually delivered by word through his lawyers, Khan rejected rival Nawaz Sharif's earlier claim to victory. Khan called on his supporters to celebrate a win that was achieved despite what he calls a crackdown on his party.

Independent candidates backed by Khan won the most seats in Thursday's national election, despite him being in jail and his party barred from the polls.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 10 February 2024, 00:53 IST)
World newsPakistanImran Khan

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT