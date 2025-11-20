Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Flare-ups between Nepal's Gen Z and former govt loyalists | Curfew re-imposed in Bara district

Scuffles broke out after Gen Z members and supporters of ousted former prime minister KP Sharma Oli's Communist Party of Nepal - Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) both held rallies in Simara, a town in Nepal's southern Bara district, on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 20 November 2025, 10:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2025, 10:17 IST
World newsNepalcurfewGen Z

Follow us on :

Follow Us