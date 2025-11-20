Flare-ups between Nepal's Gen Z and former govt loyalists | Curfew re-imposed in Bara district
Scuffles broke out after Gen Z members and supporters of ousted former prime minister KP Sharma Oli's Communist Party of Nepal - Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) both held rallies in Simara, a town in Nepal's southern Bara district, on Wednesday.
Nepal | Curfew re-imposed in Bara of Nepal as the tension continues to flare between the Gen-Z and the UML cadres. The curfew will be in place till 8 PM (Local Time), as per the order from the District Administration Office, Bara. pic.twitter.com/U0c8Ecei3g