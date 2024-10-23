Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Pakistan's parliamentary committee picks Justice Yayha Afridi as next CJP

“Justice Afridi’s nomination has been sent to the prime minister with a two-thirds majority,” Geo News quoted Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar as saying.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 01:22 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 01:22 IST
World newsPakistan

Follow us on :

Follow Us