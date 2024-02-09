People of Pakistan to decide its future leadership: US

Washington: The Biden Administration said Thursday it is for the people of Pakistan to decide their future leadership as the country voted in its general elections amid allegations of rigging and electoral malpractice.

"Millions of Pakistanis went to the polls today to vote, and I will reiterate that Pakistan's future leadership is for the Pakistani people to decide, and our interest continues to be in the democratic process," State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters at his daily news conference.

He condemned all instances of election-related violence, both in the weeks preceding as well as on the polling day on Thursday.

"These kinds of election-related violence, we believe, affected a broad range of political parties across Pakistan. It impacted polling stations, election officers, as well as the election commission,” he said expressing concerns about the restrictions on the exercise of freedom of expression.

"We are tracking reports of restrictions on internet and cellphone access across Pakistan on polling day. And we, along with the international community, will continue to emphasize the importance of democratic institutions, a free press, a vibrant civil society, and expanded opportunities for political participation of all of Pakistan's citizens. But I am not going to get ahead of any of the other official election results, so I’m not going to comment on this any further," Patel said.