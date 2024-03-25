Philippines defence minister dares China to put maritime sovereignty claim to arbitration

Manila: The Philippines defence minister on Monday dared China to take its claims of sovereignty in the South China Sea to international arbitration following another standoff at the weekend, but said Manila would not budge on its position. The Philippines accused China's coastguard of using water cannon against a civilian boat supplying troops stationed on a grounded warship at the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, damaging the resupply boat and injuring some crew, the latest in a succession of flare-ups in the past year.

"If China is not afraid to state its claims to the world, then why don't we arbitrate under international law?," Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro told reporters.

China's coastguard said it took necessary measures against the Philippine vessels. China's defence ministry on Sunday told the Philippines to cease "provocative actions" and comments that may lead to conflict and an escalation.