PM Modi praises Singapore's '4G' leadership, hails nation as global inspiration

During his talks with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Modi congratulated the prosperous nation's premier and said, “This is our first meeting since you assumed the office as prime minister. My heartiest congratulations and best wishes to you. I am confident that under the leadership of 4G, Singapore will achieve progress even more rapidly.” Wong was sworn in as the new prime minister of Singapore in May. The 51-year-old economist-turned-politician succeeded Lee Hsien Loong, 72, who relinquished his position after two decades; both belonging to the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) that has been driving Singapore's economic progress for more than five decades. Wong, who was the deputy prime minister, is leading the fourth generation PAP politicians’ government as the prime minister and the finance minister.