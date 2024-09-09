Poland horror: Woman held captive as 'sex slave' for four years; lips, teeth removed for 'cruel experiment'

A woman from Poland has alleged that she was held captive by a man and kept locked in a barn room where she was raped and tortured repeatedly.

The woman who identified herself by her first name 'Malgorzata' claimed she met the man online. She further stated that her captor had her lips and teeth completely removed for a 'cruel experiment'.

The 35-year-old man Mateusz Jach allegedly kept Malgorzata in a stone barn which was previously used for animals. She claimed she had no access to electricity, running water, heating, a proper toilet or even sunlight. The sole window in the barn had been bricked.