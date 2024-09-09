Poland horror: Woman held captive as 'sex slave' for four years; lips, teeth removed for 'cruel experiment'

A woman from Poland has alleged that she was held captive by a man and kept locked in a barn room where she was raped and tortured repeatedly.
The woman who identified herself by her first name 'Malgorzata' claimed she met the man online. She further stated that her captor had her lips and teeth completely removed for a 'cruel experiment'.
The 35-year-old man Mateusz Jach allegedly kept Malgorzata in a stone barn which was previously used for animals. She claimed she had no access to electricity, running water, heating, a proper toilet or even sunlight. The sole window in the barn had been bricked.
A report by Hindustan Times said the woman was kept locked up for 4 years. She was sexually abused, tortured and experimented upon. She even became pregnant.
These details came to light when the woman was hospitalised for a dislocated shoulder. While she was in the hospital, she told a fellow patient about her ordeal. She said she had been kept locked up in a barn by a man she met online in 2019.
Though they were speaking in confidence, the patient alerted the doctors at the hospital regarding her condition.
Malgorzata was hospitalised several times during her four years in captivity. She was kept as a 'sex slave' by Jach. Over the years she was hospitalised for various injuries like broken arm and leg. Malgorzata once even gave birth to a baby who she was forced to give up for adoption.
Łukasz Kaźmierczak, the MyGlogow journalist who first reported the story, described her shoulder as “very badly damaged.”
The doctors discovered her entire body was covered with scars and bruises and she had extensive facial damage.
According to Daily Mail, “From what we heard, the girl does not have lips now because of everything he had done to her. Her face is covered in bruises and she just has an open hole [where her mouth is] without the lips.”
The woman told a local newspaper MyGlogow that Jach used to pour cold water on her at night and made sure she would not get to know where she was being held.
Jac has been arrested and is now being held in Glogow prison while investigation is under way.
