Police nab fugitive tortoise on slow run to freedom

“How in the world or where he got out?” Cogburn said. “I’m not really sure.” She said Stitch was one of only two tortoises on the ranch who were small enough to have made it through the fence. “He had to work at it and be very determined.”

The night before his July 30 escape, Cogburn said, storms had damaged some of the ranch’s gates and enclosures, including the area where the tortoises are kept.

“We came in the next morning and saw tortoises scattered here, there and yonder as they went roaming around,” she said. After gathering them back together and going through roll call, they realized Stitch was missing and sent out a search party.

Meanwhile, emergency dispatchers began receiving calls by 8 a.m. from drivers reporting that a tortoise was attempting to cross eastbound Interstate 10 near Picacho, Arizona.

“Our troopers in the area couldn’t believe this,” said Bart Graves, a public information officer at Arizona’s Department of Public Safety, adding drivers sometimes misidentified what they saw when driving.

But to the officers’ surprise when they arrived, the tortoise was indeed about halfway across the road. Sgt. Steven Sekrecki recognized the tortoise’s name tag etched in black on the front of his light shell. He remembered Stitch from his visits with his daughter and wife to the family-run ranch down the road.

Shortly after, he passed the fugitive tortoise over the fence and back to his owners.